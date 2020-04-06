WATCH: How Covid-19 impacts payroll

The outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to result in large-scale disruptions of work due to illness, self-isolation or quarantine. The impact on employment may be severe as businesses grapple with reduced demand and disrupted business operations as a large portion of the workforce is unable to present themselves for duty.

Arlene Leggat, president of the South African Payroll Association, discusses the impact of the lockdown and how companies should apply for relief.