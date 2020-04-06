Companies

WATCH: How Covid-19 impacts payroll

South African Payroll Association president Arlene Leggat talks to Business Day TV about how companies can apply for relief from Covid-19 disruptions to their payrolls

06 April 2020 - 20:38 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SHAUN WILKINSON
Picture: 123RF/SHAUN WILKINSON

The outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to result in large-scale disruptions of work due to illness, self-isolation or quarantine. The impact on employment may be severe as businesses grapple with reduced demand and disrupted business operations as a large portion of the workforce is unable to present themselves for duty.

Arlene Leggat, president of the South African Payroll Association, discusses the impact of the lockdown and how companies should apply for relief.

