Economic collapse or human decimation, tough choice for state Whichever route Cyril Ramaphosa and his team choose, brickbats will be thrown at them

The pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his key economic ministers must be unbearable.

They face a decision of keeping people as safe as possible during a raging global pandemic that is spreading like wildfire and hitting economies, while trying to balance the future of SA. Whatever direction is taken, there are clear choices that must be made, particularly with mounting arguments that SA’s 21-day lockdown is insufficient and must be extended beyond April 16.