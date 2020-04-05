Pandemic the last straw as cannabis companies slide off their high

The cannabis bankruptcy filings are starting to roll in.

Already plagued by a tough regulatory environment, disappointing sales and capital markets that had closed to all but the strongest companies, the industry is now facing a pandemic-related collapse in stock markets and ever-shrinking financing options.

Pot companies completed two capital raises worth just $5.6m the week ended March 27, according to data from Viridian Capital Advisors. That’s the lowest level of activity in 2020 and compares with 17 capital raises worth $169m for the same period in 2019.

The lack of financing is starting to take its toll on the weakest companies. Last week, CannTrust Holdings and James E Wagner Cultivation filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada. For CannTrust, it was the end of a nine-month-long saga that began when regulators discovered it grew pot in unlicensed areas and ultimately suspended its licence, a blow it was unable to recover from.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened what were already difficult circumstances,” the company said, “making it even more challenging for CannTrust to attract new financing or a strategic partner.”