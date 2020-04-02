Companies Bidvest built to withstand Covid-19 challenges Services, trading and distribution group offers a good investment opportunity as it has what it takes to grow BL PREMIUM

As Covid-19 disrupts many economies there is no doubt that there will be structural losers and gainers after the pandemic. In this period of high volatility in equity markets, we believe that one should look for stocks that can limit downside risks to operating profits, have strong balance sheets and the ability to shore up their short-term liquidity positions.

Bidvest is one company that fits our criteria. It is a diversified industrial group that has among its divisions services and products that enjoy strong demand during this period.