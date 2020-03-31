Glencore puts dividend on ice over Covid-19 concern

Glencore, a global miner and trader headed by SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, has deferred its dividend for the year as it works to shore up its finances ahead of possible disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The JSE-listed company said on Tuesday that its board had deferred its decision on the proposed cash distribution of $0.20 (R3.57) per share in 2020 “to strengthen the group’s overall financial position and reflecting that, although none to date, there exists the risk of material production disruption due to Covid-19”.

Countries globally are implementing drastic measures to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. This includes SA, which embarked on a 21-day lockdown on Friday.