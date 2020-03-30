Covid-19 uncertainty delays Metrofile’s takeover by US firm

The takeover of JSE-listed documents storage company Metrofile, by a US private equity firm has been delayed due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

On Monday, Metrofile said the uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the ongoing lockdown in SA, has resulted in the Housatonic Consortium not being in a position to be able to finalise its arrangements with potential funding and BEE partners by March 31, as originally intended.

Accordingly, both parties have agreed to extend the date by which the Housatonic Consortium needs to finalise the deal to 31 May.

Metrofile said in the second half of 2019 that US-based Housatonic Consortium had made an offer to acquire 100% of the group.

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm with more than $1bn (about R17.83bn) in capital under management, investing globally from its offices in San Francisco and Boston.