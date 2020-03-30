Covid-19 uncertainty delays Metrofile’s takeover by US firm
The transaction could not be finalised due to the coronavirus outbreak, and has the deadline has been pushed back two months to the end of May
The takeover of JSE-listed documents storage company Metrofile, by a US private equity firm has been delayed due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19.
On Monday, Metrofile said the uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the ongoing lockdown in SA, has resulted in the Housatonic Consortium not being in a position to be able to finalise its arrangements with potential funding and BEE partners by March 31, as originally intended.
Accordingly, both parties have agreed to extend the date by which the Housatonic Consortium needs to finalise the deal to 31 May.
Metrofile said in the second half of 2019 that US-based Housatonic Consortium had made an offer to acquire 100% of the group.
Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm with more than $1bn (about R17.83bn) in capital under management, investing globally from its offices in San Francisco and Boston.
It targets growing, profitable companies in the recurring business services, technology and health care sectors.
Earlier in March, Metrofile said the strategic review and restructuring of its operations was beginning to bear fruit, with the company reporting a 12% increase in interim operating profit.
For the first half of the 2020 financial year, the company said revenue from continuing operations increased 8% to R473m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from continuing operations increased 27% to R151m as a result of improved operational performance as well as the adoption of new accounting standards for leases.
Headline earnings per share were up 26% to 12.9c from 10.2c in the previous comparative period, while earnings per share rose 19% to 12.1c.
Shares in Metrofile remained unchanged in early morning trade on Monday at R2.49.