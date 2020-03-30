Companies

Clean hands trump craft beer as brewers in Australia make sanitiser

Australia’s drugs regulator has changed its rules to make it easier for small brewers and distillers to make hospital-grade hand sanitiser

30 March 2020 - 15:46 Kirsty Needham
Posing for photos next to their hand sanitiser sat on the wedding table signing table, Lara Laas and Daniel Clark are married at Captain Henry Waterhouse Reserve in Kirribilli on March 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: JAMES D. MORGAN / GETTY IMAGES
Posing for photos next to their hand sanitiser sat on the wedding table signing table, Lara Laas and Daniel Clark are married at Captain Henry Waterhouse Reserve in Kirribilli on March 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: JAMES D. MORGAN / GETTY IMAGES

As demand for a cleansing ale collapses with the closure of clubs and hotels to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Australia's craft brewers are refocusing on the urgent public need for clean hands.

Australia's medicines regulator changed its rules on Monday to make it easier for small brewers and distillers to make hospital-grade hand sanitiser, citing high demand from rural hospitals and aged-care homes.

Sanitiser is one of the items that have been stripped from supermarket shelves as the public stock up on protection against the contagious virus.

The rule changes mean that distilleries will not need government approval to make sanitiser if they use one of two recipes developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Minister Greg Hunt said that would not only ease supply pressures, but provide opportunities for Australian businesses to diversify at a difficult time.

“Wineries and grape growers affected by smoke damage caused by the recent bushfires, and boutique distilleries that have lost passing tourist trade, are turning to manufacturing alcohol, the key ingredient in sanitisers,” he said in a statement.

Microbrewery One Drop regularly drew a crowd at its Sydney taproom to sip on its international award winning-beer before last week's compulsory shutdown of pubs and restaurants.

“All that momentum we had is gone,” said head brewer Nick Calder-Scholes, who switched off the beer fermentation taps on Monday.

“All our tanks are empty. We won't produce any more beer, it's a waste. We will use our expertise to help make hand sanitiser,” he said.

Calder-Scholes said the whole industry was working together to shift gear. The supplier of fruit for One Drop's Peach Sour beer will instead supply sugar for ethanol.

“None of us have done this before but the craft brewery industry are all in this together.”

One Drop was unable to source 500ml bottles in Australia as more companies pile into the market, so will bottle 200ml hand sanitiser to sell for A$10 (R110).

Martin Svehla of gin distiller Banks and Solander said he has been receiving constant phone calls from skincare brands seeking ethanol, and has switched to distilling alcohol for hand sanitiser.

The relaxation in regulations “definitely helps”, Svehla said. “By far the biggest market is the general consumer, and this frees up supply for health care workers.”

Manufacturers must test alcohol in each batch and maintain production records, the regulator said.

Reuters

Trying to cash in on corona

The global coronavirus pandemic will likely see products emerging that are meant to either protect or "cure" you
Business
1 day ago

Irish distillery turns gin into sanitiser

Alcohol producer repurposes its factory to respond to a drastic shortage
World
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: An unlikely tale of 1918

In predicting what a post-corona SA economy will look like, the Spanish flu suggests the recovery can begin in the most unlikely places
Opinion
4 days ago

Wanted Online: LVMH, Kering, Prada: Luxury brands lend a hand for Covid-19 relief

From surgical masks to hand sanitiser, big companies are stepping up to help
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Absa unveils plan to assist clients facing ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
JSE to help property stocks keep their Reits ...
Companies / Property
3.
Coal exporters follow terminal in declaring force ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Cosatu wants PIC to save Edcon by asking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Rebosis Property Fund gets another lifeline from ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Profiteers will pay heavily

Opinion / Editorials

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: What is this Covid-19 curve and how do I flatten it?

Opinion / Columnists

Adapt to the times and turn idle resources into weapons in the fight against ...

Opinion / Columnists

Government bans price increase of masks, sanitisers, toilet paper during ...

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.