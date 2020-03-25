SoftBank criticises Moody's after debt downgrade

Tokyo — SoftBank on Wednesday hit out at credit ratings agency Moody's after it downgraded the technology group by two notches to Ba3 and took the unusual step of asking for the ratings to be withdrawn.

Moody's said it was reviewing SoftBank for a further downgrade as the group moves to sell down core parts of its portfolio to offset the weak performance of its tech bets.

That decision is based on “excessively pessimistic assumptions” and “will cause substantial misunderstanding among investors” and “result in significant confusion for issuers”, SoftBank said in a statement.

“We decided to request Moody's to withdraw its corporate and foreign currency bond ratings.”

SoftBank said this week it would raise as much as $41bn through asset sales to fund its biggest-ever stock buyback, after investors sold shares due to concern over high leverage and souring bets on unproven start-ups via the $100bn Vision Fund.