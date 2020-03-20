Coronavirus-led slump prompts LVMH to mull buying Tiffany for less on open market

“The actions LVMH takes are motivated by strategy and a long-term view,” Francesca Di Pasquantonio, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said by phone. “It took them a long time to find the right moment for this deal.”

Shares of Tiffany traded at about $118 apiece before Bloomberg News reported the plans. They rose to $126 at the close on Thursday in New York, valuing the company at about $15bn. LVMH shares were up 8.3% at 1.19pm on Friday in Paris.

New York-based Tiffany said it would temporarily close all its stores in the US and Canada, as well as “many other locations”. The company reported results early on Friday, saying net income fell 8% in 2019. Comparable sales, a key metric for retailers, rose 3% on a constant currency basis.

A representative for LVMH declined to comment. Representatives for Tiffany didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Risk arbitrage funds

Deal spreads, the difference in the price at which a company has agreed to sell its shares and the current value of that stock, reflect the market’s confidence that a transaction can overcome regulatory, financing or other, less predictable, hurdles to close. Most spreads on pending deals have widened dramatically in the past two weeks as nervous investors reassess even mergers that look likely to close.