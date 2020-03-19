London boutiques are empty due to Covid-19

London — Horlis Ramirez packed shoes with silk bags into boxes in his empty store in London’s West End shopping district, voicing fears that coronavirus could deal a fatal blow to his business.

“This week, I haven’t had a single customer walking through that door,” Ramirez, the manager of Bowen Shoes, a boutique footwear retailer near Piccadilly, says.

The streets outside, usually bustling with shoppers and tourists, are virtually empty.

Small shops in London’s upmarket West End say the slowdown in business caused by the coronavirus outbreak is already pushing them to the brink — and that is before a possible total lockdown in London that the government says might have to happen, as in some other major European cities.

The New West End company, a trade group representing 600 retailers and business in London’s main shopping district, says that visitor numbers are already down 50%, with the decline growing daily, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.

In a traditional gentleman’s outfitters on Jermyn Street, an area world-famous for its bespoke shirts, assistants busy themselves refolding items on glass counters in front of traditional wooden shelves of brightly-coloured neck ties, socks, braces and handkerchiefs.

“If it continues ... it would have quite a big impact on the store. Already stores are closing in the town, so I’m sure we’d follow suit,” says Nichols Ramiz-Fugler, retail director at the gentleman’s outfitters, New and Lingwood.