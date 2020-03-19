British aviation and car giants to make Covid-19 ventilators

London — Some of Britain’s biggest companies with expertise in aerospace and cars have formed three teams to produce basic ventilators to help the National Health Service (NHS) cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Meggitt, which employs 12,000 people and builds components including oxygen systems for civil aerospace and military fighter programmes, is leading one consortium alongside engineers GKN, Thales and Renishaw.

The other two teams are being led by carmakers McLaren, which is looking at how to design a simple version of a ventilator; and Nissan, which is working with others to support existing ventilator producers.

European aerospace group Airbus is working across the process to see if its 3D printing or production facilities can be of use. “The aim is for there to be a prototype in two weeks and for manufacturing to start in four weeks,” one person familiar with the situation said.