Companies Company Comment Sun International on a winning streak with Sun Slots and Sunbets Limited payout machines are more of a profit spinner for the gaming company than its Gauteng casinos BL PREMIUM

Gaming and leisure company Sun International is facing some stacked odds on a number of fronts. But the company has tapped a really sweet spot in its alternative gaming formats Sun Slots (limited payout machines, or LPMs) and Sunbets (sports betting).

In the trading period ending December, Sun Slots generated R1.3bn in revenue (up 12%) and R252m in adjusted operating profit (up 13.5%). This means the LPM operation is more profitable than both of Sun’s Gauteng casinos: the new multi-billion Time Square casino development (which showed operating profits of R222m) and Carnival City (R167m).