Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Sun International grew profits

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance

17 March 2020 - 11:36 Business Day TV
Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sun International posted its full-year results on Monday.

Reporting a 4% rise in total income and a 28% jump in profit after tax, as organic growth from key operations at home and the effect of acquisitions made in the previous period offset the poor performance in Latin America.

CEO Anthony Leeming joined Business Day TV to discuss the full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Sun International braces for travel ban knock

The hotel and casino group says it has not quantified the financial impact of the coronavirus
Companies
17 hours ago

Sun International eyes new opportunities in Latin America

The group is looking at online gambling in the region, even after political turmoil in Chile took a bite out of the group’s profits
Companies
1 day ago

Coronavirus gives hospitality industry the jitters

Travel and big events look set to slow down as virus takes its toll
Companies
1 week ago

Sun International hit by Chilean protests

Several properties have been damaged and operations were curtailed by political and social unrest in the Latin American country
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
2.
Plunge of 40% eclipses Ninety One’s listing debut
Companies
3.
Sasol drops again after unveiling plan to tap ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sun International braces for travel ban knock
Companies / Industrials
5.
Amplats bucks the trend and leads SA’s platinum ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.