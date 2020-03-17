News Leader
WATCH: How Sun International grew profits
Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year performance
17 March 2020 - 11:36
Sun International posted its full-year results on Monday.
Reporting a 4% rise in total income and a 28% jump in profit after tax, as organic growth from key operations at home and the effect of acquisitions made in the previous period offset the poor performance in Latin America.
CEO Anthony Leeming joined Business Day TV to discuss the full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: