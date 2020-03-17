Companies Company Comment Communicating in the time of coronavirus is costly Perhaps network operators and fibre-to-the-home firms can use this opportunity to lower prices and offer better deals on internet connections BL PREMIUM

Last week, Vodacom became the first major mobile network operator to commit to lowering its internet connectivity prices by up to 40% starting on April 1. But is that perhaps too late for many consumers already having to work from home?

Communications operators are well placed to see increased demand and therefore revenues for their services during this era of social distancing brought on by fears relating to the global coronavirus outbreak.