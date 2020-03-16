Companies

Covid-19 panic casts shadow over Ninety One listing debut

Investec’s asset management arm listed in London and on the JSE on Monday amid high levels of uncertainty on global markets

16 March 2020 - 12:46 Odwa Mjo
Hendrik du Toit. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/TREVOR SAMSON
Hendrik du Toit. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/TREVOR SAMSON

Investec’s asset management arm — Ninety One — made its debut on the London Stock Exchange and the JSE on Monday, but its share price almost halved amid the coronavirus-fuelled market volatility.

Ninety One’s share price was at R28 by 11.50am after opening at R55. It was down to 137 pence (R27.30) in London, which is below the company’s set price range of between 190p and 235p. 

Global markets were in a sea of red on Monday morning, with the JSE dropping 8.96% as global equities plunge amid the Covid-19 outbreak that has spread to 148 countries and disrupted economic activity. The uncertainty in the market has forced Investec to cancel plans to sell a portion of its stake in Ninety One that would have raised £226.1m. 

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hendrik du Toit sets out his stall

The new Ninety One business is certainly making the most of its break from Investec and its ubiquitous zebra
4 days ago

Ninety One’s Du Toit unfazed by turmoil

Asset manager plans to raise about R4.5bn when it lists later in March
2 weeks ago

