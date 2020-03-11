Companies Company Comment Major developments set to change platinum’s fortunes The most profound advance is the creation of a three-metal anti-pollution device, which will stimulate demand for platinum BL PREMIUM

In the unrelenting news flow about the Covid-19 viral outbreak and global spread, it was easy to miss three important developments in the platinum industry.

The first was the dramatic announcement from Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) that two of its converter plants feeding its refineries were stopped, halting the flow of platinum group metals (PGMs) to the market. Amplats believes 500,000oz of platinum will not reach the market this year.