Lasher lands multimillion-rand order as virus shutters China’s factories
Some local manufacturers are experiencing demand in the wake of shortages in China, but experts argue the bad by far outweighs the good
11 March 2020 - 20:36
It is almost impossible to think that a conversation with the word coronavirus in it could contain any fragments of hope. But a phone call to Albert Louw, the marketing manager for the 90-year-old Lasher Tools, proves the exception.
As factories across China, the origin of the Covid-19 illness, closed, the world’s supply chains have frozen up, and companies everywhere have scrambled to find other sources of everything from clothes to pharmaceutical ingredients.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now