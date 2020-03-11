Companies Lasher lands multimillion-rand order as virus shutters China’s factories Some local manufacturers are experiencing demand in the wake of shortages in China, but experts argue the bad by far outweighs the good BL PREMIUM

It is almost impossible to think that a conversation with the word coronavirus in it could contain any fragments of hope. But a phone call to Albert Louw, the marketing manager for the 90-year-old Lasher Tools, proves the exception.

As factories across China, the origin of the Covid-19 illness, closed, the world’s supply chains have frozen up, and companies everywhere have scrambled to find other sources of everything from clothes to pharmaceutical ingredients.