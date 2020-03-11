Companies

HSBC appoints Mark Yunfeng Wang president and CEO of its China business

11 March 2020 - 15:54 Jun Luo and Alfred Liu
A lighting show displays the company logo of HSBC at the bank's headquartersin Hong Kong. File photo: REUTERS
A lighting show displays the company logo of HSBC at the bank's headquartersin Hong Kong. File photo: REUTERS

Shanghai/Hong Kong — HSBC Holdings, which operates the largest franchise among global banks in China, named Mark Yunfeng Wang as president and CEO of its China business as the UK lender reaffirms its commitment to the world’s biggest banking market.

Wang is head of global banking and markets China. He replaces David Liao, who will take up another senior position in the group.

The move is the latest major management reshuffle for HSBC’s China operations after former Greater China head Helen Wong departed in July amid the abrupt exit of group CEO John Flint. Instead of replacing Wong, the four regional chiefs that worked under her — Liao for mainland China, Diana Cesar for Hong Kong, PH Lau for Macau, and Adam Chen for Taiwan — continued to collaborate.

Europe’s biggest lender, created 155 years ago as a merchant bank in Hong Kong, vowed to deploy resources into building the Asian wealth and retail businesses as well as to keep investing in China, betting that a slump in the world’s second-largest economy will be fleeting.

In China, HSBC has ramped up its investment across financial sectors — including commercial banking, credit cards, investment banking and wealth management. The bank now employs more than 8,000 staff in about 170 outlets across China, according to its website.

Wang joined HSBC in 2005 and has overseen global banking and markets for HSBC in mainland China since June 2016. Liao succeeded Wong as CEO of HSBC China in 2015.

HSBC’s mainland China unit had an adjusted profit of $2.88bn in 2019, an increase of 5.8% from a year earlier, according to its annual report.

Bloomberg

Standard Chartered is next bank to issue profit warning due to coronavirus effects

The slump in Asia, which accounts for the majority of the bank’s earnings, will contribute to 2020 revenue growth falling short of its target
Companies
1 week ago

How European banks had a ‘false dawn’ in the US

Whether the pre-crisis years were a boom or not for European banks in the US, many executives believe that the seeds for their decline were laid in ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Foreign banks can be charged again for price-fixing

Competition Appeal Court rules that commission can charge foreign banks for anticompetitive behaviour if they have a ‘personal connection’ to SA
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
SA economy may not recover for five years, warns ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol may need a cash injection as shares extend ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Little-known Evanstan Investments snaps up major ...
Companies
4.
Absa expects credit losses to worsen as SA’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Rhodes foods makes Walmart cut with canned pears
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

HSBC refreshes plan to increase returns for investors

Companies

UBS names outsider Ralph Hamer to replace Sergio Ermotti

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.