Little-known Evanstan Investments snaps up major stake in Tongaat Hulett
While many shareholders in SA’s largest sugar producer have run for the hills, this newcomer sees a sweet spot
10 March 2020 - 18:23
While a large group of Tongaat Hulett shareholders ran for the hills as soon as the stock resumed trade in February, little-known Evanstan Investments is swimming against the tide.
When the JSE lifted the suspension of Tongaat shares, the company got an emphatic thumbs-down from the market as the stock plunged 63.66%.
