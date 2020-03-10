Companies Company Comment Little-known Evanstan Investments snaps up major stake in Tongaat Hulett While many shareholders in SA’s largest sugar producer have run for the hills, this newcomer sees a sweet spot BL PREMIUM

While a large group of Tongaat Hulett shareholders ran for the hills as soon as the stock resumed trade in February, little-known Evanstan Investments is swimming against the tide.

When the JSE lifted the suspension of Tongaat shares, the company got an emphatic thumbs-down from the market as the stock plunged 63.66%.