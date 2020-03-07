Facebook to ‘deep-clean’ London and Singapore offices after coronavirus case

London — Facebook said on Friday it was shutting its London office and part of its Singapore base for "deep cleaning" after an employee in the Asian city state was diagnosed with coronavirus.

A staff member working at the US technology giant's Marina One office in Singapore was on Friday diagnosed with Covid-19, a spokesman told AFP.

"We have immediately closed the affected areas for deep cleaning and advised employees based in the affected area to work from home until 13 March," he said in an emailed statement.

The infected employee had also visited Facebook's London offices between February 24 and 26.

"We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then," the spokesman said.