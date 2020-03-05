Tough economy weighed on student growth in 2019, Stadio says

Private higher education group, Stadio, which owns Milpark and Afda, said its student numbers at the end of December had risen to almost double the figure projected when it listed on the JSE in 2017.

Student numbers rose 7% to 31,869 at the end of its year to end-December, despite a fall in the number of students at Milpark, the group said. In its prelisting statement, Stadio had told the market it hoped to have 16,577 students by 2019.

The group said a large part of Milpark's business was training on behalf of companies, and this had been hit by “various economic factors which remain outside Milpark's control”.

Group revenue rose 29% to R815m, while profit for the period climbed 8% to R83.68m.

Stadio said on Thursday that it was well-positioned to reach its strategic objective of 100,000 students, and was focused on consolidating its various institutions under one “Stadio multiversity”.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Stadio's share price was unchanged at R1.65, but has more than halved over the past 12 months.

madubelaa@businesslive.co.za