Sometimes the market just wants clarity Companies that communicate well don't get surprised by big movements in their share price

Company share price movements have for a long time been considered a good way to check the sentiment about a particular stock, industry or the general economy. But sometimes all the market wants from companies is clarity and straightforward communication.

A good example of this is Adapt It’s share price, which has been trading in positive territory this week. This must be good news for Sbu Shabalala and his team, given the more than 40% destruction in shareholder value seen in the first two months of 2020 alone.