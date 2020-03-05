Case over engineer’s defection to Uber costs him $179m

San Francisco — One of Silicon Valley’s most highly prized engineers filed for bankruptcy after Google won a $179m award against him over his defection to Uber Technologies.

Anthony Levandowski’s understanding of self-driving cars spawned multimillion-dollar bidding wars for his talent, but he got caught between the companies’ fierce competition in the race to own the technology.

Financial and legal liabilities that had steadily mounted for years finally proved too much when on Wednesday, a San Francisco state judge refused to release Levandowski from an award that Google won in arbitration over his violation of an agreement not to poach employees.

The ruling leaves Levandowski on the hook to repay a $120m bonus Google once paid him, and when interest and attorney fees were added, the amount swelled enough that the judge called it “pretty staggering.”

Adding to the pressure, Levandowski faces criminal charges that he stole trade secrets from Google. He’s denied wrongdoing and retained top-flight lawyers to try to avoid a conviction at a trial in 2021 that could send him to prison. One of those lawyers told a federal judge soon after Levandowski was charged that his net worth had diminished to $72m after accounting for taxes and a divorce.

Uber had hired Levandowski to run its self-driving project and later fired him while the company was fighting a lawsuit by Alphabet’s Waymo over allegations similar to those in the criminal case. The ride-share giant recently disclosed that it was trying to get out of its hiring agreement with the engineer to cover the costs of legal action taken by Google.

”We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure our confidential information is protected,” Waymo said in a statement.

Neel Chatterjee, Levandowski’s lawyer handling the Google award, declined to comment. Miles Ehrlich, the engineer’s lawyer in the criminal case, didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Uber spokesperson Matt Kallman declined to comment.

With Mark Bergen

Bloomberg