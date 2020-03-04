Companies

Lufthansa to ground another 150 aircraft due to coronavirus

European airline bosses warn that the worst is still to come for the industry in terms of economic damage from Covid-19

04 March 2020 - 16:53 Ilona Wissenbach
Picture: AFP PHOTO/BORIS ROESSLER
Frankfurt — Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft out of its total fleet of around 770 due to the coronavirus, the German airline said on Wednesday, confirming what company sources had told Reuters earlier.

“We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said, adding that 25 of the 150 grounded aircraft are long-haul jets.

Last week Lufthansa said it had grounded 23 long-haul aircraft.

European airline bosses warned on Tuesday that the worst is still to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, but they predicted that travel demand could stabilise in the coming weeks.

Lufthansa Group airlines, which include Swiss, Brussels and Austrian airlines, had already said on Friday that it would reduce the number of short- and medium-haul flights by up to 25% in the coming weeks depending on how the Covid-19 spreads.

Lufthansa said on Monday that it is extending the suspension of flights to China until April 24, to Tehran until April 30 and reducing services to northern Italy due to the outbreak.

Lufthansa has said it is too early to assess the impact on its earnings, which are due to be published on March 19.

Reuters

Coronavirus cripples Africa’s safari industry

Some tour operators report losing as much as 75% of the business they normally receive in February and March
World
2 hours ago

Coronavirus will go global, health minister Zweli Mkhize tells MPs

Mkhize assures that the public sector is ready to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak, saying 13 public hospitals have been designated for isolating and ...
National
4 hours ago

Coronavirus spreads to almost all provinces in Iran, Hassan Rouhani says

The president made the announcement after the country cancelled upcoming Friday prayers in all provincial capitals this week due to the virus
World
1 hour ago

Private sector weighed on by a weak economy and the coronavirus

Stats SA says the economy slid into a recession in the second half of 2019 with growth prospects for 2020 looking dimmer as Covid-19 spreads
Economy
5 hours ago

