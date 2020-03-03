Companies COMPANY COMMENT The weak shall be snapped up by savvy mining houses Sibanye-Stillwater acquiring Lonmin, Anglo American swooping down on Sirius Mining — there are deals aplenty BL PREMIUM

The downfall of a mining company presents opportunities for others, particularly if they have cash and are looking for a smart deal.

One of the best examples was Sibanye-Stillwater acquiring the whole of Lonmin, the world number three platinum producer, for R4.3bn in shares. The value of the assets in Lonmin, with its strategically important refineries, was far higher than that, but Lonmin was in a desperate situation.