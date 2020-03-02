Companies COMPANY COMMENT Innovative solutions needed urgently to solve platinum’s technical hitch SA’s platinum group metal producers want the substitution of palladium with platinum, but there's a problem BL PREMIUM

As one SA’s platinum group metal (PGM) miners have spoken of the need for carmakers to consider the substitution of palladium with platinum as a way to ease growing shortages of the former and to bring the market back into balance.

It’s been a notable feature of this year’s results season that there hasn’t been a single dissenting voice from SA’s PGM miners regarding a solution for carmakers who face high prices for palladium and sister metal rhodium as supply falls behind demand.