Companies

Gilead to spend almost $5bn acquiring Forty Seven for cancer drug

Forty Seven's experimental drug, magrolimab, is in early studies for cancers including acute myeloid leukaemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

02 March 2020 - 15:43 Marthe Fourcade and Kristen V Brown
Picture: 123RF/LEIGH ANNEF
Picture: 123RF/LEIGH ANNEF

Paris/San Francisco — Gilead Sciences agreed to buy Forty Seven for about $4.9bn to advance into one of the hottest areas of pharmaceutical research: cancer treatments that harness the immune system to fight tumours.

Gilead will acquire Forty Seven for $95.50 per share in cash in a transaction cleared by both boards, the California, US-based company said in a statement on Monday. The price is a 96% premium to Forty Seven’s closing price on Thursday, before Bloomberg News broke the news of Gilead’s approach. Forty Seven’s shares rose 61% to $93.51 in trading before the market opened in New York.

Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise turned the company into a pharma industry giant, but sales of the drugs have slipped from their peak and it has struggled to find new streams of revenue. The deal with Forty Seven complements the 2017 acquisition of Kite Pharma, bringing an experimental therapy that has potential to be the first in its class, CEO Daniel O’Day said.

O’Day took the reins in March 2019, saying one of his top priorities was to bolster Gilead’s drug pipeline.

California-based Forty Seven received interest from other potential suitors, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people familiar with the company. The agreed price for the Gilead takeover includes options and warrants.

The company’s experimental medicine, called magrolimab, is a monoclonal antibody in early studies for several cancers affecting the blood and lymph nodes, including acute myeloid leukaemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The therapy targets a “do-not-eat-me” signal that allows cancer cells to avoid destruction. The drug blocks the signal, allowing the patient’s own immune system to engulf and eradicate the malignant cells.

Forty Seven also has two experimental medicines that may soon enter clinical tests, including an antibody that could be combined with magrolimab.

With Ed Hammond and Nabila Ahmed

Bloomberg

Bayer may have to sell assets to pay for Roundup cancer suits

Bayer is facing 48,600 US plaintiffs with its shares down 31% since the $63bn takeover of Monsanto, which brought it the herbicide Roundup
Companies
3 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Coronavirus gives pharmaceutical sector a headache

Disruptions at Chinese and Indian drugmakers will lead to global shortages
Opinion
6 days ago

Slow AIDS drug orders and water shortages hit Adcock Ingram

The government AIDS drug orders from the pharmaceutical company have been less than a third of those anticipated
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Bidvest profits dip as Comair takes a hit from SAA
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for ...
Companies
3.
Barloworld to buy Tongaat’s starch business for ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Ninety One to raise as much as R4.5bn on listing
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Blue Label eyes tapping into selling prepaid water
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Making a virus vaccine is the easy part

Opinion

Teva Pharmaceutical shares jump after results beat estimates

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.