Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for MAX 8s The airline is seeking compensation or cancellation of its multibillion-rand order

Comair, the operator of kulula.com and British Airways in SA, has started negotiations with plane maker Boeing over compensation or cancellation of Comair’s multibillion-rand order of Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

In 2014, Comair became the first African airline operator to order eight Boeing MAX 8s for R9bn as part of a fleet renewal and expansion strategy.