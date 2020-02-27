Theme parks catapult chief Bob Chapek into the Disney corner office

Los Angeles — Walt Disney shares slipped after CEO Bob Iger abruptly stepped aside and handed the reins to theme-parks head Bob Chapek, ending years of speculation over who would succeed him atop the world’s largest entertainment company.

Chapek, 60, who led Disney’s theme parks and consumer products businesses, takes over immediately, the company said on Tuesday. Iger will stay on to direct the company’s creative endeavours as executive chairman until the end of 2021.

With the appointment, Chapek lands one of the most coveted jobs in entertainment. He is a 27-year company veteran who led Disney’s home-video business during the DVD era, before transitioning to consumer products. In that role, he reorganised the business to cut costs and focus on franchises, including the Frozen toy craze.

“It’s a huge surprise,” Laura Martin, a Needham analyst, said on Bloomberg Television. “The suddenness of it — the fact that it’s as of today and they don’t have a new parks head yet — makes it feel like it’s all very sudden.”

The announcement after the close of Tuesday trading jolted investors. The shares fell as much as 1.9% to $125.79 in New York on Wednesday. The stock had fallen 11% this year through Tuesday’s close, hurt by a broader market decline linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Chapek said he will follow the course laid out by Iger, who has invested in content, expanded internationally and embraced new technologies. “I intend to double down on the exact same strategies that Bob has established 15 years ago and that have served us so well,” Chapek said.

While Disney had been under pressure to name a successor, Iger was not expected to relinquish the CEO role right away. The timing of the announcement, just weeks after an upbeat earnings report, created an air of mystery around a transition that has been frequent parlour talk in Hollywood.

“It is not clear why the company felt the urgency to undertake the transition immediately,” Barclays analysts said Wednesday in a note.

Disney has bet its future on streaming services, including the Disney+ platform that launched in November. That had fuelled speculation that its streaming chief, Kevin Mayer, was in line for the CEO job.

Creative endeavours

On a call with investors on Tuesday, Iger said the transition will allow him to focus on creative endeavours at the company in a way that he could not when he was still running the business day-to-day.

Chapek, on the other hand, will be able to immediately immerse himself in businesses he has not run before, such as television. A native of Indiana, he is just the seventh CEO in Disney’s history. The company said Tuesday that its new chief will report to both Iger and the board.

“When I leave, he will be familiar with all parts of the company,” Iger said. “Not just the ones he managed.”