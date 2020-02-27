Companies TAKING STOCK Environmental, social and governance issues move to the forefront International investment community was rewarding companies long before they made up all of the top-five risks at Davos BL PREMIUM

For the first time, environmental issues made up the entire top-five risks ranked by the World Economic Forum members at the annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, in 2020.

Rising temperatures and cutting emissions dominated the agenda. But long before these issues were brought to the forefront at Davos, the international investment community had been evaluating and rewarding companies in accordance with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.