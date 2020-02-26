Companies

WATCH: How Curro’s expansion weighed on its profits

Curro CEO Andries Greyling talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expansion plan and how this affected the bottom line

26 February 2020 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Curro CEO Andries Greyling. Picture: SUPPLIED

Curro released its full-year results, reporting an 18% increase in revenue due to a 12% increase in learner numbers.

Despite this, headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose a tepid 2%, as increasing expenses related to expansion and a fall in net revenue per learner ate into the group’s profit.

Curro CEO Andries Greyling talks to Business Day TV about the results.

