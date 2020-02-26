Companies COMPANY COMMENT Intu could offer opportunity to Hammerson Hammerson could try again to buy Intu now that the latter is trading at a huge discount of 93% to NAV BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Hammerson Plc, the owner of the UK’s iconic 44-year-old Brent Cross London shopping centre and Birmingham’s Bullring mall, has an opportunity to buy highly rated UK retail assets on the cheap.

Intu Properties, which owns 17 malls in the UK and one in Spain, is facing its darkest hour as tries to raise cash so it can fund its day-to-day operations. It said in January that it was planning to raise capital at the end of February but didn’t specify how much it would need to raise. Since then a number of groups that could invest in Intu have declined to do so, including Link, a Hong Kong group.