COMPANY COMMENT
It’s time to ditch the Fraser Institute mining survey
25 February 2020 - 18:54
The Fraser Institute’s latest survey of mining companies’ perceptions of the countries in which they operate and explore has raised questions of relevance unlike in previous years.
The Canadian organisation, which has done this informal survey since 1997, has a relatively small number of respondents relative to the number of surveys sent out annually and the number of jurisdictions has dropped steadily since 2014 when it assessed 122 mining areas.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now