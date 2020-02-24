Companies

JSE reports lower earnings but hikes dividend

Cash generation was relatively stronger for 2019

24 February 2020 - 19:33 Warren Thompson
Leila Fourie returned to SA to head the JSE after a three-year stint in Australia. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The JSE has increased its full-year dividend despite reporting lower earnings.

The JSE released its results for the 12 months to December on Monday, which was also a disastrous day for the bourse with the FTSE/JSE All share index closing more than 4% weaker. 

The ordinary dividend for the year rose 5% to R6.90 per share. This was due to the relatively stronger cash generation, which fell only 4% for the year. Together with the special dividend of R1.50 per share, the exchange has maintained its payout at R730m.

Revenue fell 1% to R2.19bn for the year while expenses rose 14% to R1.54bn. Headline earnings per share fell 23% to R8.14 per share. Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) decreased by 26% to R687m. 

The decline in earnings is  largely attributable to a planned increase in staff costs off an abnormally low base, and costs associated with the implementation of the new Integrated Trading and Clearing (ITaC) system.

The JSE, which is headed by CEO Leila Fourie, is battling competition and decline in listings. 

In 2019 there were 22 delistings while it had three new listings. On a longer view, there are roughly half the amount of companies listed on the market as there were twenty years ago. 

This is not all the JSE’s fault. Fewer publicly traded companies are part of a broader global trend that has seen more emerging capital-hungry businesses accessing funding via credit and through private equity markets sending the number of listings worldwide to the lowest in decades. 

Lower trading volumes on the exchange have led to a number of brokers closing down or substantially paring back their trading and research offerings. This has included the likes of Credit Suisse, Arqaam Capital and Citigroup.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za   

