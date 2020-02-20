FINANCIAL FORUM
Q&A: Avis drives its tyre print throughout Southern Africa
20 February 2020 - 20:07
Industrial group Barloworld has appointed Ramasela Ganda as CEO of Avis Rent A Car Southern Africa with effect from May 1. The first black female CEO at Barloworld spoke to Business Day about Avis’s plans to capture market share in SA and the rest of Southern Africa.
Ganda, the former CFO at Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, says Avis must be agile and innovative if it is to gain market share.
