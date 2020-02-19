Fortescue’s Forrest needs to put the ESG into iron ore

Australia’s richest man Andrew Forrest cherishes his reputation as one of the good guys. That makes his intimate involvement in one of the world’s most polluting industries a problem.

The founder of the world’s fourth-biggest iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has done spectacularly well from riding the Chinese steel boom of the past two decades. Net income at Fortescue increased nearly fourfold to $2.45bn in the first half of the year, the company said on Wednesday, delivering A$828m ($554m) of interim dividends to Forrest and the Minderoo Foundation he controls.

The financial bonanza has been blessedly free of the scrutiny that environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused investors, such as BlackRock and Norges Bank Investment Management, have devoted to thermal coal in recent months.

That’s rather remarkable. For all the attention on thermal coal, producing a tonne of steel in a blast furnace releases almost as much carbon as burning a tonne of coal for energy. Globally, the steel industry accounts for about 2.8-billion tonnes of annual emissions, compared to 10.1-billion tonnes for thermal coal. The world’s major iron ore producers are responsible for some of the largest volumes of end-use emissions globally, equivalent to those of the very biggest independent oil companies.

Fortescue doesn’t disclose such scope 3 emissions [all indirect emissions, not included in scope 2, that occur in the value chain of the reporting company, including both upstream and downstream emissions] — unusual for a company that values its reputation for responsible business practices; but a back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests it accounts for about 250-million tonnes of carbon pollution each year.

That puts the company somewhere between Rosneft and Glencore. The 35% stake held by Forrest and Minderoo equates to annual emissions similar to those from the entire country of Bangladesh.

ESG avoidance

How have steelmakers and iron miners evaded the attention of climate-focused investors? A large part of the explanation may be the perception that there’s no alternative to carbon-intensive blast furnaces to provide the world’s steel needs, rendering measures to reduce this emissions burden futile.

That’s increasingly not the case, though. Electric arc furnaces making recycled metal from scrap have swept through the US steel industry in recent decades to push dirtier blast furnaces aside. The same technology can be adapted to make non-recycled steel, too, and using hydrogen to burn off the oxygen from iron ore can potentially almost entirely decarbonise the steelmaking process.

This month, Swedish steelmaker SSAB announced plans with miner LKAB and utility Vattenfall to develop just such a fossil-free steel plant. While the product would cost 20% to 30% more than traditional blast furnace steel, it would be competitive at a carbon price of €40 to €60 a tonne, according to a 2018 study — not that much more than current prices of about €25 in Europe’s carbon market.

That would look still more attractive if falling prices for renewable electricity and hydrogen, plus wider deployment of electric furnaces, further drove down costs.