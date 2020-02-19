Bidcorp warns coronavirus could hit sales

Global food services company Bidcorp said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak is likely to weigh on growth in its full-year to end-June, adding to its woes from political unrest in Hong Kong and Chile.

The company said bushfires in Australia and Brexit-fatigue also put pressure on sales in its half-year to end-December, describing its performance as “resilient” as it reported a 9.2% rise in trading profit from continuing operations to R3.6bn.

Bidcorp, which separated from Bidvest and listed on the JSE in May 2016 raised its final dividend 6.5% to 330c per share.

“Recent political and social upheaval in some markets combined with the unfolding coronavirus pandemic, is very likely to impact growth prospects into the second half, the severity of which is impossible to predict,” the company said.

“However, despite these short-term disruptions, the fundamental demographics and industry drivers of our global food service markets remain positive,” the group said.

Bidcorp said on Wednesday it was still looking for growth opportunities, either through strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, or by shaking up its product mix.

