Bidcorp warns coronavirus could hit sales

After suffering from political unrest in Hong Kong in its half year to end-December, the group is now facing the effects of the outbreak

19 February 2020 - 07:29 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Global food services company Bidcorp said on Wednesday  the coronavirus outbreak is likely to weigh on growth in its full-year to end-June, adding to its woes from political unrest in Hong Kong and Chile.

The company said bushfires in Australia and Brexit-fatigue also put pressure on sales in its half-year to end-December, describing its performance as “resilient” as it reported a 9.2% rise in trading profit from continuing operations to R3.6bn.

Bidcorp, which separated from Bidvest and listed on the JSE in May 2016 raised its final dividend 6.5% to 330c per share.

“Recent political and social upheaval in some markets combined with the unfolding coronavirus pandemic, is very likely to impact growth prospects into the second half, the severity of which is impossible to predict,” the company said.

“However, despite these short-term disruptions, the fundamental demographics and industry drivers of our global food service markets remain positive,” the group said.

Bidcorp said on Wednesday it was still looking for growth opportunities, either through strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, or by shaking up its product mix.

Bidcorp's SA businesses performing above expectations in tough economy

The company says political and social upheavals in several geographies have hurt some of its businesses
3 months ago

Bidcorp: 'Boring' is the attraction

Bidcorp's investors like its consistency, writes Siseko Njobeni
3 months ago

Bidcorp yet to assess fallout of Hong Kong unrest on its business

The JSE-listed group, which provides food services internationally, says the protests have hit restaurant, hotel and general tourism patronage
4 months ago

