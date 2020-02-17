‘Tinder of transport’ BlablaCar upbeat investors will support it going public

Hitching a long-distance ride with a stranger may not be for everyone, but France’s BlablaCar is betting investors will want a piece of the business when it goes public.

With its app linking car owners and riders heading in the same direction, Europe’s biggest carpooling company boasts about 89-million subscribers in 22 countries. For BlablaCar co-founder and CEO Nicolas Brusson, charting its future includes taking it public.

“The goal at some point is most likely to go public,” Brusson, in jeans and black Ferragamo sneakers, said in an interview at the company’s central Paris headquarters. “The way I see it, we’re happy to be private for another couple of years. For now we are building a sustainable, growing business.”

Concerns over climate change and higher transport costs, as well as government incentives for shared commutes are fuelling car-sharing. On February 6, BlablaCar said revenue in 2019 jumped 71% as it added 17-million new subscribers. About 21-million passengers travelled on its service in the fourth quarter, a 38% increase over the year-ago period.

“Carpooling is the Tinder of transport,” said Guillaume Crunelle who follows Europe’s transport sector for consulting firm Deloitte. “It’s a business that’s still at the starting line. Mentalities are changing quickly, driven by climate, and carpooling is one of the businesses that’s gaining.”

Not surprisingly, Russia’s Vostok New Ventures, which owns about 8.7% of BlablaCar, raised its valuation of the company to $1.82bn on Wednesday, a more than 40% increase from a year ago.