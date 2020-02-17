Dubai port operator DP World goes private to tackle debt pile

Dubai — Dubai will take its port operator private after a dozen years to alleviate its debt burden and avoid a repeat of the economic crisis that forced a bailout of the country in 2009.

As a source of cash for the state, DP World is a key asset for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it endures another year of lower property prices and a struggling retail sector. The country has introduced some countermeasures to revive growth, such as easing restrictions on visas and tackling oversupply in the real-estate market.

“This deal reflects the maturity of the government’s decision-making process, which is more measured and balanced than a decade ago,” said Jahangir Aka, MD in the Middle East and Africa for Neuberger Berman.

The UAE will pay a 29% premium to acquire the 19.55% of DP World, which is listed on Nasdaq Dubai. As part of the deal, DP World’s parent will pay state-controlled Dubai World $5.15bn to service some outstanding bank commitments.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings both placed DP World under review for a possible downgrade, with Moody’s saying “the transaction will weaken the overall credit profile of DP World”. The conglomerate has about $11bn in debt maturing until 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The economic slump is a reminder of the 2009 financial crisis that forced Dubai World to restructure $23.5bn of debt and saddled property developer Nakheel PJSC with $10.5bn of unpaid bills. Dubai and various government entities held combined outstanding debt of $123bn, or about 110% of its GDP, according to figures at the end of August 2018 cited in a report by the IMF.

Trusted advisers

Now the city’s hopes rest on hosting the World Expo 2020 exhibition, which is expected to spur economic growth after expanding just 2.1% in 2019.

The delisting plan comes as Dubai faces the prospect of restructuring a chunk of $23bn in loans to government-related companies maturing at the end of 2021 for a second time, according to Fitch. The UAE has enlisted the help of trusted officials to steer key companies through the drawn-out slowdown, after they pulled the business hub back from the brink of default more than a decade ago.

DP World first sold shares late in 2007. It’s now saying a listing runs counter to its longer-term strategy because “public markets typically have a shorter-term view about, for example, capital allocation, capital structure, strategic growth acquisitions and shareholder returns”, according to a statement on Monday.