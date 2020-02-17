Companies

Dubai port operator DP World goes private to tackle debt pile

DP World is a key asset for the United Arab Emirates

17 February 2020 - 20:43 Nicolas Parasie
Terminal tractors at DP World in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/ HAMAD MOHAMMED
Terminal tractors at DP World in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/ HAMAD MOHAMMED

Dubai — Dubai will take its port operator private after a dozen years to alleviate its debt burden and avoid a repeat of the economic crisis that forced a bailout of the country in 2009.

As a source of cash for the state, DP World is a key asset for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it endures another year of lower property prices and a struggling retail sector. The country has introduced some countermeasures to revive growth, such as easing restrictions on visas and tackling oversupply in the real-estate market.

“This deal reflects the maturity of the government’s decision-making process, which is more measured and balanced than a decade ago,” said Jahangir Aka, MD in the Middle East and Africa for Neuberger Berman.

The UAE will pay a 29% premium to acquire the 19.55% of DP World, which is  listed on Nasdaq Dubai. As part of the deal, DP World’s parent will pay state-controlled Dubai World $5.15bn to service some outstanding bank commitments.

Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings both placed DP World under review for a possible downgrade, with Moody’s saying “the transaction will weaken the overall credit profile of DP World”. The conglomerate has about $11bn in debt maturing until 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The economic slump is a reminder of the 2009 financial crisis that forced Dubai World to restructure $23.5bn of debt and saddled property developer Nakheel PJSC with $10.5bn  of unpaid bills. Dubai and various government entities held combined outstanding debt of $123bn, or about 110% of its GDP, according to figures at the end of August 2018 cited in a report by the IMF.

Trusted advisers

Now the city’s hopes rest on hosting the World Expo 2020 exhibition, which is expected to spur economic growth after expanding just 2.1% in 2019.

The delisting plan comes as Dubai faces the prospect of restructuring a chunk of $23bn in loans to government-related companies maturing at the end of 2021 for a second time, according to Fitch. The UAE has enlisted the help of trusted officials to steer key companies through the drawn-out slowdown, after they pulled the business hub back from the brink of default more than a decade ago.

DP World first sold shares late in 2007. It’s now saying a listing runs counter to its longer-term strategy because “public markets typically have a shorter-term view about, for example, capital allocation, capital structure, strategic growth acquisitions and shareholder returns”, according to a statement on Monday.

The board said its strategy “is not fully appreciated by the equity markets”, which has weighed on the share performance. The stock has lost about 50% since a recent peak in January 2018. It rallied 10% on Monday to close at $14.30 in Dubai.

DP World’s parent, Port and Free Zone World, “is funding the delisting of DP World entirely with debt and in doing so, freeing Dubai World of its shackles from 2010”, said Ahmad Alanani, CEO of Sancta Capital, a Dubai-based alternative investor focused on special situations in the region.

Expansion spree

DP World has a global network of 91 marine and inland cargo terminals, stretching from gateways in London and Antwerp to hubs in Africa, Russia and India and the Americas. The company has been on an acquisition spree over the past two years, buying assets from P & Ferries and P & Ferrymasters in Europe to Puertos y Logistica in Chile. It also purchased an additional stake in DP World Australia and invested through its joint ventures in Canada and India.

Bloomberg 

