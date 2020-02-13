Companies EDUCOR Damelin owner to axe half its workforce New student numbers were down one-fifth compared with 2019 BL PREMIUM

Educor, the owner of Damelin, City Varsity and Intec colleges, is planning to cut 752 people from its workforce, almost half its permanent staff.

This will swell the ranks of SA’s unemployed, with about 9,000 retrenchments already proposed in 2020 from a range of large companies, including Sibanye-Stillwater, Telkom, Massmart, Aspen and Glencore.