SoftBank’s quarterly profits erased on losses in vision fund

Tokyo — Quarterly profit at SoftBank Group was almost wiped out as the Japanese technology giant was hit for a second straight quarter by losses at its $100bn vision fund.

Wednesday’s dismal results could further dampen investor enthusiasm for founder Masayoshi Son’s big bets on untested start-ups. While Son told a news conference that SoftBank had turned a corner, he also said he has been forced to scale back a second vision fund while investing with only SoftBank’s own capital.

That marks a major climbdown from July, when SoftBank said it had attracted $108bn in pledges for a second mega-fund. More pointedly, it shows how the bailout of start-up WeWork last year, and other missteps, have put a chill on the tech investing scene and given SoftBank shareholder US hedge fund Elliott Management ammunition to lobby for change.

“We have caused a lot of concern,” Son said in Tokyo following the results, adding that he needs to “give everyone piece of mind” to secure outside funds for vision fund two.

Group profit was ¥2.6bn ($24m) in the October-December quarter compared to ¥43bn a year before. The vision fund posted an operating loss of ¥225bn for the quarter compared with a ¥176bn profit in the same period a year earlier.

But Son, known for an ebullience and charisma that is still rare in corporate Japan, said the company’s performance is already improving. “The tide is turning,” he said.