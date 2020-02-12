Shopify raises forecast for 2020 after nearly 50% jump in revenue

New York — Shopify reported fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday that topped analysts’ estimates and gave an optimistic forecast for 2020, boosted by holiday shopping and add-on services such as payment and marketing tools.

The shares surged the most in almost four years. Sales grew by 47% to $505.2m in the quarter, Ottawa-based Shopify said in a statement. Analysts expected $481.6m, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For 2020, Shopify said it sees revenue of $2.13bn to $2.16bn, compared with analysts’ projection for $2.12bn. The key metric of gross merchandise volume, which represents the value of all goods sold on the platform, increased 47% from a year earlier.

Over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday holiday weekend, merchants on Shopify’s platform, which now number more than 1-million, made more than $2.9bn in sales, up from $1.8bn a year earlier, according to the company.

The New York-listed shares jumped as much as 15.5% at 9.30am Wednesday, to a record of $569.10.

The stock has risen more than 70% from November, boosted by the pace of revenue growth and amid optimism for a fulfilment centre plan announced in 2019.

Shopify said in June that it will invest $1bn in facilities over five years to help merchants on its platform deliver products quickly and easily, following a path blazed by Amazon.com.

A few months later, Shopify made its biggest acquisition yet, paying $450m for 6 River Systems, a warehouse robotics company.

Shopify helps businesses open their own digital stores across multiple channels, including social media, through its platform. The company also provides point-of-sale services in brick-and-mortar stores, competing with Square.

The company also swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, reporting $771m, compared with a loss of $1.5bn a year earlier. Profit excluding some costs was 43c a share in the quarter, beating analysts’ projection for 24c.

“Shopify’s fourth quarter 2019 performance was impressive in our view,” said Anthony Chukumba, an analyst at Loop Capital Markets, in a note following the results. “We were particularly encouraged by the gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth, which further demonstrates how Shopify is ‘democratising commerce’ and providing value to its merchants.”