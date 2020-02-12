Companies COMPANY COMMENT Ecsponent, so hot shareholders will feel the burn The company has said it is unlikely to be able to pay dividends, and its preference share owners shouldn’t hold their breath BL PREMIUM

There is one market adage that retail investors repeatedly overlook: “If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is too good to be true.”

Every so often investors in and around the JSE are offered investment instruments that offer impossibly generous returns. There is seemingly never a shortage of punters tempted by richer returns … even though it is rare that the outcome is not third-degree wallet burns.