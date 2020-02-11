Companies COMPANY COMMENT IPF pushing for offshore assets a sign of hard SA times SA commercial property is under pressure, with tenants wanting less space and more wriggle room BL PREMIUM

By the end of 2021, Investec Property Fund (IPF) could have about half its assets offshore. The company just announced that it has increased its European exposure through buying the shares it didn’t already own in a property-focused logistics business platform.

European logistics assets are quite enticing for IPF because they promise double-digit returns each year over the next five.