COMPANY COMMENT
IPF pushing for offshore assets a sign of hard SA times
SA commercial property is under pressure, with tenants wanting less space and more wriggle room
11 February 2020 - 17:29
By the end of 2021, Investec Property Fund (IPF) could have about half its assets offshore. The company just announced that it has increased its European exposure through buying the shares it didn’t already own in a property-focused logistics business platform.
European logistics assets are quite enticing for IPF because they promise double-digit returns each year over the next five.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now