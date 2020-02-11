Companies

Competition Commission gives the nod to sale of Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo

The approval comes with conditions that include BEE and a moratorium on retrenchments

11 February 2020 - 20:23 Katharine Child
PepsiCo has launched a bid for Pioneer Foods. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
PepsiCo has launched a bid for Pioneer Foods. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Competition Commission has recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the $1.7bn acquisition of Pioneer Foods, the owner of Sasko bread, by US snack giant PepsiCo be approved with conditions.

The conditions include a moratorium on retrenchments and a R1.6bn BEE deal.

“The proposed transaction, which will result in significant public interest benefit for SA, including the transfer of at least R1.6bn in equity to workers, is unlikely to result in a substantial prevention or lessening of competition in any relevant markets,” the commission said on Tuesday.

The other merger conditions suggested by the commission include the creation of additional jobs. The details of the number of jobs to be created and the amount of money to be invested is still confidential at the request of both companies, competition commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said.

The commission also wants “significant investment in the operations of the merged entity, the agricultural sector and the establishment of an enterprise development fund”. What the enterprise fund is for and how much it will cost was also not disclosed.

The proposed acquisition of Pioneer Foods, which also makes brands such as Weet-Bix and Ceres juices, will be PepsiCo’s second-largest since 2010 and its biggest in sub-Saharan Africa. PepsiCo owns Simba, Pepsi, 7UP, NikNaks, Lays and Doritos snack brands.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa, said in 2019 the purchase of the SA food company represented “a significant step in expanding our footprint in sub-Saharan Africa”.

Hit by a tough consumer environment in SA, Pioneer’s share price has been in decline for the past two years. The R110-a-share offer in July 2019 was a 56% premium on the average of the month before the offer.

childk@businesslive.co.za

ROB ROSE: The CEO exit myth ...

Tiger Brands’ stock fell 41% during Lawrence MacDougall’s tenure. Yet its chair says he did ‘extremely well’. So what would be poor in Tiger’s books?
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Odd choice of CEO for troubled Tiger Brands

Former CFO Noel Doyle has been responsible for some bad moves at the company
Opinion
1 week ago

Top small-cap picks for 2020

Small-cap stocks took an even worse leathering than the larger JSE shares last year. But there were pockets of sunshine. The FM picks ten 10 to watch
Features
1 month ago

Hot stocks 2020: is this the year of the big recovery?

It may seem that the JSE came out just about ahead last year, but that’s not a true reflection of what happened. Rather, as SA Inc stocks melted ...
Features
1 month ago

Pioneer Foods says trade barriers hit exports to rest of Africa

Exports take a knock from volatile currencies and constrained consumers
Companies
2 months ago

Rising maize prices eat into Pioneer Food profits

A lower quality of maize crop and rising prices weighed on the owner of White Star during the year to end-September
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.