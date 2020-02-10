Companies

UK keeps faith in trade deal despite US’s Huawei concerns

Foreign secretary Raab blames market failure for the Chinese company’s role in British 5G

10 February 2020 - 10:15 John Geddie
A Huawei logo during the company’s Chinese New Year celebration in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT
A Huawei logo during the company’s Chinese New Year celebration in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT

Singapore — Britain takes US concerns about its use of Huawei equipment seriously but is confident a trade deal with the US will be among its first after leaving the EU, its foreign secretary said on Monday.

US officials have hinted that future trade talks could be affected by Britain’s decision last month to grant Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network, frustrating a global bid by the US to exclude the firm from the West's next-generation communications systems.

“We listened and take the concerns of our American friends very seriously,” Dominic Raab said in response to a question about the issue. “We are reasonably confident that we can do a free trade agreement [with the US] in that first wave of post-Brexit trade deals,” Raab added, during a visit to Singapore.

“We have had a good conversation about Huawei and the one thing we all recognise is there has been market failure in terms of high-trust vendors being able to provide telecom infrastructure.”

In January, Britain said it would cap the involvement of “high-risk vendors” such as Huawei in the nonsensitive parts of its 5G mobile network at 35%. Excluding Huawei altogether would have delayed 5G and cost consumers more, it added. Yet some senior members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have demanded that Huawei must not have a role, a position described on Sunday as a “kind of witch-hunt” by China’s ambassador to Britain.

Britain is in talks with America, Australia, Canada, and others on future technological innovations that could challenge Huawei’s dominance in the field, Raab said. “For 5G, the sooner we can build up our pool of high-trust vendors the less reliant we will be on high-risk vendors,” he added.

Raab, who is visiting Asia to seek free trade deals after Brexit, said he also expected Singapore to be in the first wave of post-Brexit trade deals. He will travel to Malaysia on Tuesday, wrapping up a tour that included Australia and Japan.

Reuters

US attorney-general calls for stakes in Ericsson and Nokia to counter Huawei

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is on a blacklist of firms considered national security threats
World
3 days ago

Huawei accuses US’s Verizon of patent infringement in court papers

Late in 2019, it petitioned a US court to overturn a ban that prevents carriers in rural US from tapping an $8.5bn federal fund to buy Huawei ...
Companies
3 days ago

Ericsson pulls out of MWC in Barcelona over virus concerns

MWC is the telecoms industry’s biggest annual event but the Swedish company says the move is a ‘responsible business decision’
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Angela Merkel cannot get Germany to budge on Huawei stance

World / Europe

Vodafone to remove Huawei from ‘core’ 5G network in Europe

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.