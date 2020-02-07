News Leader
WATCH: How legalising cannabis could benefit SA
Labat Africa CEO Brian van Rooyen talks to Business Day TV about the potential that the cannabis industry holds
07 February 2020 - 10:19
Finance minister Tito Mboweni recently tweeted that he needs more tax revenue, and hinted that decriminalising cannabis could help accomplish that goal.
Business Day TV spoke to Brian Van Rooyen, CEO of Labat Africa, which has been growing its cannabis exposure, about the potential that the industry holds.
Or listen to the full audio: