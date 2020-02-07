Companies

WATCH: How legalising cannabis could benefit SA

Labat Africa CEO Brian van Rooyen talks to Business Day TV about the potential that the cannabis industry holds

07 February 2020 - 10:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ERIC LIMON
Picture: 123RF/ ERIC LIMON

Finance minister Tito Mboweni recently tweeted that he needs more tax revenue, and hinted that decriminalising cannabis could help accomplish that goal.

Business Day TV spoke to Brian Van Rooyen, CEO of Labat Africa, which has been growing its cannabis exposure, about the potential that the industry holds.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

