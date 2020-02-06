Yum shares fall as Pizza Hut and GrubHub face stiff competition

Bengaluru — Yum Brands shares fell 4.7% after it reported quarterly same-store sales and profit that missed analyst expectations on Thursday, as stiff competition took a bite out of sales at its Pizza Hut chain in the US.

CEO David Gibbs said on a conference call that the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in China would also be a headwind in 2020.

Yum lost 5c a share of its earnings in the fourth quarter because of a sharp drop in the value of its stake in food delivery platform GrubHub, which faced strong rivals.

Pizza Hut is struggling to keep its market share amid rivalry from Domino’s Pizza, as well as food-delivery apps that offer a wide selection of restaurants to choose from.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done there,” Gibbs said.

The pizza chain, which missed Wall Street expectations for sales growth in six of the past eight quarters, has been a weak spot for Yum, even as its other chains, KFC and Taco Bell, continue to outperform.

“For so many years, people associated takeout and delivery solely with pizza. And now these online delivery companies have expanded the universe of what people take into consideration when they order out,” said Doug Ciocca, CEO of Kavar Capital Partners, which holds Yum shares.