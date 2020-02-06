Saudi Arabia bans all PDA but is embracing Valentine’s dates

Riyadh/New York — Until recently, Valentine’s Day was effectively banned in Saudi Arabia in practice, if not by law. Fearing detention by powerful religious authorities, businesses went so far as to expel red products from flower stores and gift shops in the days leading up to February 14, merely to remove all hints of romance.

Now, Saudi Arabia is the unlikely source of a luxurious, if unconventional, Valentine’s Day gift: premium dates.

Bateel International, a family-owned Saudi company, has transformed the staple, utilitarian fruit into an indulgent luxury. At one of the company’s boutiques in the capital city of Riyadh, the variety of dates on display is dazzling. There are glossy black Ajwa dates, consumed in Arabia for more than 8,000 years; the popular dark maroon-red Khidri dates; and the golden brown Kholas dates, traditionally offered as an after-dinner treat.

They vary in sweetness from intense to mild. Some dates are filled with caramelised almonds and pecans, others with vibrant green pistachios or candied orange rind. One well-loved version, Rutab — fully ripe and juicy, chilled, fresh dates — is served in the traditional way, with cardamom-flavoured coffee.

Bateel dates taste of raisins, sweet toffee, and brown sugar, with a velvety soft chew, and seem to be dried more than the Medjool dates you might find in an upscale supermarket, or the gooey, toffee-like specimens our travel editor picked up at her last conference in Marrakech.

Presented in elegant boxes — a pearlescent, ivory-lacquered, wooden keepsake with shiny gold hinges; a dusty pink heart inscribed with Arabic script — like the finest chocolate, the dates make great gifts. (We recommend sticking to the stuffed dates; the chocolate-covered ones disappointed, as the texture toughens and the sweetness is overshadowed by the coating.)

Among Bateel’s fans is Oprah Winfrey, who included the olive-green, wooden box of plain dates in her 2019 list of favourite things.

The company is part of a growing business in Saudi Arabia, the world’s second-largest producer of dates. Exports from the Middle Eastern country rose 27% in the first half of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, for revenue exceeding $202m.