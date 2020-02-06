Companies

Fiat Chrysler says coronavirus could close European factory

Japan’s Toyota and Germany’s Volkswagen have both suspended some production in China because of the outbreak

06 February 2020 - 20:16 Agency Staff
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the US. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the US. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Milan — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) could halt production at a European factory because of supply problems from China due to the coronavirus outbreak there, its boss says.

The prospective closure would be the first for a European car manufacturer.

CEO Mike Manley told Thursday’s Financial Times  that four Chinese suppliers were affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including one “critical” supplier.

The Italian-US company would know within two to four weeks “whether supply will be halted for one of our European plants”, Manley said.

Financial director Richard Palmer said on Thursday that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company “cannot yet be calculated”.

Japan’s Toyota and Germany’s Volkswagen have both suspended some production in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea’s Hyundai said on Tuesday that it would stop domestic production because of a lack of Chinese parts due to the health crisis.

FCA posted a 7% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by strong business in North America and better results in Latin America as it headed into a merger with France’s PSA.

In a briefing with analysts after the results, Manley said FCA was still “firm” on its financial guidance for 2020 despite supply concerns around the  deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

Chinese vehicle parts and assembly plants have extended previously planned Lunar New Year’s shutdowns through to February  9, and some have pushed the shutdowns even further.

FCA operates in China through a loss-making joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and has a 0.35% share of the Chinese passenger car market.

Manley said FCA plans to meet tighter emissions regulations in Europe initially with new hybrid gasoline-electric versions of several Jeep models, with plans to shift eventually to more pure electric models beyond 2025.

He said the automaker expected to meet future emissions standards without buying credits from electric carmaker Tesla after 2021 in Europe and after 2023 in the US as it introduces more hybrid models that produce lower emissions.

“Beyond 2025, full electric (vehicles) will become the norm” across the industry, Manley said, ultimately replacing hybrids which are facing future bans in several countries.

Asked about FCA’s short-term reliance on hybrids rather than pure electric vehicles to meet lower CO2 levels, he said, “We are going to be part of that solution” with future electric vehicles, but “in the most cost-effective way we possibly can”.

The Italian-American carmaker said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (ebit) rose to €2.12bn, in line with a €2.11bn forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That left its adjusted operating profit for the year at €6.67bn, just shy of its target of more than €n. Its adjusted ebitda margin came in at 6.2%, in line with its target of more than 6.1%.

A trader said FCA results were “a touch above” expectations, and the carmaker’s shares in New York were up 1.3% in early trading, while shares in Milan were up 1.9%.

FCA and Peugeot maker PSA agreed in December to combine forces in a $50bn deal to create the world’s No 4 carmaker, in response to slower global demand and the mounting cost of making cleaner cars amid tighter emissions rules.

Manley said in January that talks with PSA were progressing and he hoped to complete the deal by early 2021.

AFP, Reuters

Gloomy start to new-vehicle sales in 2020

Numbers affected by BMW not reporting figures, but sales are still down across all market sectors
Life
16 hours ago

Alfa Romeo’s second SUV could be launched by 2021

Due to slot in under the larger Stelvio, the Tonale has been spotted in production-ready form
Life
16 hours ago

Tesla soars on bets EV technology will keep it ahead of rivals

Tesla's stock has tripled in a little more than three months as investors see it more as a tech investment
Companies
2 days ago

Mercedes-Benz to ditch expensive X-Class

It's the end of the road for the Navara-based bakkie, but Mercedes announces a host of upcoming new models
Life
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Oil rises on reports of virus treatment, dismissed by the WHO

Markets

Overreaction will do more damage than the virus itself

Opinion

Trade fairs, expos, conferences postponed amid China virus fears

World

3,700 people stuck on cruise ship for two weeks due to virus

World

High-risk Africa considered ‘fragile’ as coronavirus spreads

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.